MTN, Ghana’s leading telecommunications service provider, is announcing the activation of the MoMo service as part of their partnership agreement with the Ayoba messaging app to allow customers to transfer money to their friends and loved ones whiles chatting with them.

MTN customers on ayoba can initiate the transfer by clicking on the “attachment” option on the chat, select send Money, enter the amount, add a message and PIN and the money will be sent to the receiver right in the chat window.

The feature will be available on the latest version of the app. ‘ayoba’ customers should update their current app to experience the ease of sending money to family and friends.

Remarking on the activation of the MoMo feature on Ayoba for MTN customers, the Digital Services Consultant for MTN, Mr. Dario Bianchi indicated that the activation of the money transfer option of MoMo, creates more convenience for the customers as they do not have to leave the chat to initiate a transfer.

He said, “MTN continues to live by its brand value of Innovation to continually provide solutions that create convenience for the customer.”

“The activation of the MoMo feature for MTN subscribers on Ayoba will contribute to deepening financial inclusion and further promote the use of digital options for financial transactions”, he added.

Ayoba is a super app with an instant messaging feature designed for the African digital consumer. The app is available to customers on all networks in Ghana however MTN customers can use the Ayoba service at no data cost (you don’t need to have an active data bundle you just need to keep your internet connection on).

Some of the unique features on ayoba include the opportunity to enjoy free chats with friends who do not have smartphones, have app settings in local and foreign languages such as Pidgin English, Hausa, French, English and Twi.

Also, users can send and receive text, voice and media messages with any of their contacts regardless of device type or network; Chat with everyone: users can chat with non-smartphone users or non Ayoba users. The message is sent as SMS and the recipient can respond using SMS.

On Ayoba, subscribers can use the Channels feature to gain access to locally and internationally relevant content across various categories as well as other interesting content on life hacks, DIY (Do it yourself) on a variety of things, entertainment news, sports and many more. Again, customers can access the special Covid-19 channel for Ghana.

Another exciting feature is that ayoba users have access to various games they can play in the app still with no impact to their data bundles.

Customers who use the MoMo option on Ayoba will enjoy the free transactions up to GHC100 Cedis daily to other MoMo customers, however service charge on transfers on the interoperability platform apply.

The Ayoba app is currently available only on Android (the version for iPhone users will be available soon) and has been downloaded by more than 14m people in Africa.

