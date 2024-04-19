MTN Joins Muslim Communities in Celebrating Cultural Day

MTN Ghana concluded this year’s Eidul Fitr celebrations with cultural events in Accra Newtown and Kumasi.

The cultural events brought together various ethnic groups in the communities to showcase their rich culture in vibrant durbars.

Leaders of the ethnic groups led their delegations with traditional performances.

The event featured live performances from dance groups and artists during the durbars. The cultural day platforms were used to share goodwill messages and to address community issues.

In Kumasi, chiefs paraded from the central Mosque through Manhyia, Allabar, and ended at Kumasi Zongo. Health screening exercises were also included in the activities.

Residents were screened for Hepatitis B, Blood Pressure, HIV, Malaria, and had their sugar levels checked.

In addition to these activities, the CEO of MTN Ghana, Stephen Blewett, in solidarity, celebrated with Muslim employees at MTN House.

MTN Regional leadership also held similar engagements with Muslim employees in all 16 regions.

Before the cultural day, MTN Ghana presented food items and cash to the National Chief Imam, His Eminence Dr. Sheikh Usmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, and Regional Chief Imams in Ashanti, Western, and Northern regions.

This year, a total of GHS100,000 was committed to the purchase of items for the celebration of Eidul Fitr in the three regions. The items presented included rice, cartons of vegetable oil, packs of mineral water, soft drinks, rams, and cash.

In Accra, Salihu Abu, Senior Manager for Customer Relations and Credit Management, led the delegation to the National Chief Imam and expressed his appreciation on behalf of MTN for the support, patronage, and loyalty of MTN’s customers across the country.

He expressed gratitude for their continued support of MTN’s activities and the warm reception the company has received over the years.

The National Chief Imam, Dr. Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, received the items and thanked MTN for its continuous support.

He also prayed for the company’s success, saying, “We are grateful for this gesture that you have done. May Allah increase your business and activities.”

The donations in the Ashanti, Western, and Northern regions were led by Mr. Simon Amoh, Senior Manager Regional Sales, Prince Owusu Nyarko, Senior Manager Southwest, and Kwame Aseye Akude, Manager Retail Experience Northern Business District.

MTN has been supporting the Muslim Community for 16 years during Eid-ul Fitr celebrations through donations and the organization of events in Nima, Accra New Town, Kumasi, Kasoa, and Tamale. The company also supports the National Hajj Board annually in the organization of the pilgrimage to Mecca.