MTN lauded for social investment projects

Nana Kobena Nketsia V, the Paramount Chief of Essikado Traditional area, has appreciated the Mobile Telecommunications Network (MTN) for holding on to the selfless spirit of the African as demonstrated in the many Social Investment projects in the country.

He said the company had, over the years, exhibited a continous culture of help in its operational areas, adding, “this is the Afican pride of helping each other rather than cheating and other social vices”.

Nana Kobena Nketsia V lauded the company during a presentation of assorted beverages, company souvenirs and a cheque for 10,000 cedis to support the celebration of Kundum festival in the paramountcy.

He said the annual celebration reminded the people of the good deeds and virtues their ancestors left behind and the need to emulate such sterling deeds for a better society.

The Paramount Chief of Essikado expressed gratitude for the yearly support in enriching the lives of the people in the area.

Mr. Prince Owusu Nyarko, the Senior Manager for the SouthWest Business District, said a sense of culture in communities had always brought development and thus the brand’s continous support in that regard to lighten communities through their cultural heritage.

“Every year, we take part of festivals as an African brand and we are here to support fully and participate in this festival…we will give distinct customer experience to the customers within the community. So customers can come and have an experience with the