MTN Launches 21 Days Of Y’ello Care Tomorrow

MTN’s Annual Employee Volunteer Programme dubbed 21 Days of Y’ello Care will be launched on 1st June 2023 at the MTN House, Accra.

The 21 Days of Y’ello Care Challenge is an annual employee volunteer initiative launched by MTN Group in 2007 to encourage MTN staff to commit their time and resources to community service for 21 days in June.

The “21 Days of Y’ello Care” is a competition amongst MTN operations to secure the highest number of staff involved in volunteerism and initiating projects with remarkable impact. The country with the highest staff participation wins the prize money of $100,000 to be reinvested in community projects.

Since its inception in 2007, the initiative has impacted millions of people and communities across the continent of Africa.