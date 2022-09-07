MTN launches 47th MTN SWAG Awards

The 47th MTN Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Awards has been launched in Accra.

The annual awards is expected to confer honours on 37 sports men and women in Ghana, who have excelled in the year under review.

Mr. Kwabena Yeboah President of SWAG said for the past 46 years, SWAG had honoured sportsmen and women who excel in sports and noted that the aim of the Awards was to motivate and encourage sports personalities.

He however express worry over the rising cost of organization each year and called for more corporate support to sustain the event.

Mr. Yeboah said the SWAG journalist of the year to would continue to roll and appealed to the President and Vice President of the Ghana to support the work of sports journalists.

He announced that Adamus Mining Resources, a mining company was coming on board as co-sponsors of the next awards, where 25 individuals and 10 special Awards as well as the SWAG President’s Award would be given out.

Mrs. Gina Fiagbenu Asare, Senior Manager at the Corporate Department remarked that MTN Ghana was glad to host sports journalists and prayed to continue with the longest running Awards in Ghana to help in honouring sports heroes.

“SWAG Awards deserves applause for running uninterrupted for 46 years.

We need to be creative in how we recognize and appreciate heroes, for example the MTN Heroes of Change.

“We need to push SWAG to continue and do it better, like how Serena Williams was honored in the United States,” she said.