MTN launches maiden edition of MoMo technology fair at Tarkwa

Rr Prince Owusu Nyarko, Regional Senior Manager for MTN Ghana South West, has launched the maiden edition of the MoMo technology fair under the theme, “Promoting Brighter Lives Through Technology and Digital Enablement”.

The three-day fair, which is currently underway at Tarkwa in the Western Region brought together businesses in Tarkwa and its environs through the Ghana Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The fair, would also offer local business owners the opportunity to interact with firms on how both can collaborate to use technology to enhance their operations.

Mr Nyarko to the gathering that “as a company that is pursuing a digital agenda to enhance customer experience, we are happy to introduce you to our digital platforms, which have been designed to help business operate efficiently and enjoy the best values”.

He said the global operating business environment had changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, hence businesses had no option than to go digital.

According to the Regional Senior Manager, a digital workplace uses the latest in mobility services and digital technology to adapt to the way people work, and increase employee engagement and satisfaction, stressed that, “MTN beliefs everyone deserves the benefit of a modern connected life”.

Touching on some products of the company, Mr Nyarko said “MTN MoMo platform helps to make payments, lending, insurance, m-commerce, savings, among others. Our Ayooba app is a social media tool for advertisement, socialization, user generated content and instant messaging. We also have Enterprise Services for your Internet of Things, Unified Comms and cloud services”.

He was hopeful that the participants at the fair would get the opportunity to experience how these apps worked to strengthen their digital skills and the convenience it provided.

“Our officials are available to have further discussions on how you can use any of our platforms to help push your business. Kindly engage any of them for the required support,” he added.

Mr Nyarko announced that as MTN celebrates its silver jubilee, they would be rewarding customers for their loyalty through promotions and other activities.

He used the opportunity to thank all stakeholders for keeping faith in them and admonished their customers to be weary of fraudsters who would like to take advantage of them.

He reminded Ghanaians that as MTN remained committed, they would continue to invest in the network to ensure their users had the best services.