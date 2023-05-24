MTN Loyal customers enjoy free entry to Silverbird for premier of Fast X

Loyal customers of MTN Ghana on Friday, May 19, had the opportunity to watch the premier of the Blockbuster Movie, Fast X, at the Silverbird Cinema at Accra Mall with free tickets.

After several months of anticipation for the finale of the Fast and Furious sequel, it is finally out for movie lovers to watch.

To give customers a treat, MTN Ghana in partnership with Silverbird Cinemas provided customers and their loved ones free tickets to enjoy the movie.

As the tenth instalment in the action-packed Fast and Furious franchise, “Fast X” delivered the signature, energetic action sequences that fans have come to know and love.

The unforgettable evening saw a massive turnout as the selected customers of MTN Ghana had an amazing time with their complimentary screening access that came with lots of gifts as well.

Over the years, MTN has been focused on brightening the lives of its customers at various touch points by delivering a distinct customer experience.

“Fast X” is one of many movies MTN and Silverbird Cinemas have partnered to provide exclusive screening access to customers free of charge.

The premier of the new movie created a fun and relaxed atmosphere for MTN customers to engage and also network.