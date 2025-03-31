MTN, Lynk Achieve Africa’s First Satellite Voice Call via Standard Smartphone

MTN South Africa and U.S.-based Lynk Global have successfully completed Africa’s inaugural satellite voice call using an unmodified smartphone, marking a milestone in bridging connectivity gaps across the continent’s remote regions.

The breakthrough, announced Thursday, signals a potential shift in how mobile networks could leverage low-earth orbit (LEO) satellites to extend coverage beyond traditional infrastructure.

The technical trial, conducted in South Africa’s rural North West province town of Vryburg, tested voice clarity and SMS functionality over Lynk’s satellite link. MTN South Africa CEO Charles Molapisi described the achievement as a critical step toward addressing connectivity challenges in areas where deploying cell towers or fiber remains impractical. “This proves we can complement terrestrial networks with satellite technology to reach underserved communities,” he said.

The collaboration, approved by South Africa’s telecom regulator ICASA using MTN-licensed spectrum, aligns with a global push by telecom operators and device makers to integrate satellite services. MTN Group CEO Ralph Mupita revealed in November that the company was testing partnerships with multiple LEO providers, though neither firm detailed subsequent plans.

LEO satellites, orbiting closer to Earth than traditional geostationary systems, enable faster data transmission and broader coverage, particularly in regions lacking ground-based infrastructure. Rival operator Cell C is pursuing similar alliances, while Vodacom—South Africa’s largest mobile network—teamed with Amazon’s Project Kuiper in 2023 to explore LEO applications.

With over 40% of sub-Saharan Africa’s population still offline, satellite connectivity could accelerate digital inclusion. MTN’s trial underscores the viability of hybrid networks combining existing cellular infrastructure with space-based solutions. Analysts caution, however, that scaling such services depends on cost efficiency and regulatory cooperation.

“This isn’t just about technology—it’s about equitable access,” Molapisi added, emphasizing MTN’s commitment to its Ambition 2025 strategy, which prioritizes rural connectivity. As competition intensifies, the success of LEO partnerships may hinge on collaboration between governments, operators, and satellite firms to dismantle barriers to universal coverage.