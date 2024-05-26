MTN Maintains Top Spot as Africa’s Leading Brand and Champion of Social Good

MTN Group has once again secured the top position in the annual ‘Brand Africa 100: Best Brands’ survey, reaffirming its status as the leading African brand.

Additionally, MTN continues to be recognized as the foremost brand ‘doing good for society, people, and the environment,’ underscoring its commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts aimed at creating shared value and promoting sustainability.

“This Africa Day, we take heart from this accolade and would like to acknowledge and thank our partners everywhere for their support,” said Ralph Mupita, MTN Group President and Chief Executive Officer. “MTN is committed to meeting our customers’ current and future needs, leveraging digital capabilities for a more sustainable future, and fostering strong partnerships to drive meaningful change. These awards inspire us to keep focused.”

The Brand Africa awards are based on independent research conducted in over 30 markets, which represent 85% of the continent’s population and economic activity.

MTN Group operates in 17 countries across Africa. Since 2021, its strategy, ‘Ambition 2025: Leading digital solutions for Africa’s progress,’ has guided its efforts. Among its ESG commitments are goals to achieve Net Zero emissions by 2040, promote digital and financial inclusion, foster a diverse society, and support inclusive economic growth across the continent.

In April, Brand Finance ranked MTN as the most valuable South African brand and the top South African brand by ‘sustainability perceptions value,’ assigning it a brand value of R68.2 billion and a sustainability perceptions value of R5.7 billion.