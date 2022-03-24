MTN makes changes in leadership for execution of Ambition 2025 strategy

MTN Group has announced new top leadership appointments to operating companies in Nigeria, Iran and Sudan as part of moves for the effective rollout of its grand Ambition 2025 strategy.

A statement on the Group’s website said the appointments, all of which are internal, have become necessary “as we focus on executing on our strategy to drive growth, de-leverage faster and reveal value in our fintech and fibre businesses.”

“A vital enabler of our strategy is having the best talent, culture and future-fit skills,” says MTN Group President and CEO Ralph Mupita. “Today’s announcement demonstrates the depth of talent within the Group, as well as the strength of our succession planning.”

The appointments, which take effect from April 1, 202 include the following – MTN Nigeria Chief Operating Officer, Mazen Mroue is now MTN Group Chief Information and Technology Officer. Hassan Jaber assumes the COO role at MTN Nigeria. He moves from MTN Irancell, where he serves as COO, bringing with him some 25 years of telecoms and digital experience within the MTN Group.

Jaber’s track record of building and scaling-up telecom operations and developing digital businesses through the power of mobile technology will be instrumental to MTN Nigeria as it plays its part in delivering on the Group’s strategic intent of leading digital solutions for Africa’s progress. He has served MTN in numerous markets, including Ghana, Guinea-Conakry, Sudan, Syria, Afghanistan and Yemen.

Malik Melamu, with over 28 years of managerial and executive experience, will assume the position of MTN Irancell COO, joining from MTN Sudan where he has been CEO over the last five years. Among other roles at MTN, he previously served as MTN Benin CEO and as Executive for Sales and Distribution and Customer Experience at MTN Group.

Stepping into the CEO role at MTN Sudan is Ziad Sabah, whose career within MTN spans more than a decade, most recently as MTN Syria CEO and before that as the Chief Marketing Officer of MTN Syria. Ziad is a seasoned business leader and will play a pivotal role in strengthening MTN Sudan’s market position through initiatives to advance digital and financial inclusion.

“These appointments demonstrate the depth of leadership bench-strength within the MTN Group, and we remain focused on delivering sustainable growth to our stakeholders. Nigeria, Iran and Sudan are markets with attractive demographics and tremendous potential growth opportunities for digital and financial inclusion,” concludes Mupita.

It is still not clear if any leadership changes will be made at MTN Ghana as part of the Ambition 2025 rollout strategy.