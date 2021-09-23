MTN makes giant strides in 25 years of transforming lives in Ghana

The leading Mobile Telecommunication Company in Ghana, MTN, has recorded significant growth in its operation driven by attractive value propositions since it commenced operation over two decades ago in Ghana.

The feat, had affirmed the Company’s strong strategic priorities to build the largest and single most valuable platforms to drive the telecommunications industry in Ghana, with leading connectivity operations and creating shared value to transform telecommunications.

That according to Mr Selorm Adadevoh, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MTN Ghana, the strategy was anchored on its five business growth platforms – Fintech, digital services, enterprise services, network as a service and market place.

In affirmation to that, MTN has invested in excess of $301m in information systems, $493m in facilities, $1.82b in network among others all totalling $6b.

Towards delivering technological excellence in service delivery, it has built over 4100 sites, 98 percent coverage on 2G/3G nationwide, 73 percent coverage on 4G nationwide and vigorously deployed over 400 rural telephony sites to provide network to underserved communities, he stated.

In the year 2021, he noted, MTN had set up 120 new 2G/3G sites, 607 new sites, 1,322 sites modernized in 5G readiness with Pocket Care Capacity upgraded to 525 Gbps.

On enabling businesses, Mr Adadevoh said, MTN in the digitised world, remained committed to its mission to enable and inspire business growth and become the preferred ICT partner for geographic and market expansion.

Through that MTN business solution launched in 2021 had facilitated over 10,000 mobile and ICT business broadband customers and an average of 25 percent growth since the inception of MTN YoYo.

Other business-related services are toll free voice and data, dedicated business broadband, data Centre co-location, local and international leased lines, unified communications, digital advertising, business management app, among others.

As part of its efforts to build unparalleled organizational culture for mutual gain, MTN has revised its employee value proposition to be relevant with the new normal.

The CEO said the Company described the future as ‘bright’, MTN seeks to deepen strategic partnership with government, progress technology modernisation, build resilient network with digital customer service and agile way of work.