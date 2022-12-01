MTN Makes World Cup Memorable With A Bouquet Of Exciting Rewards

MTN Ghana has rewarded sixty (60) customers with an All- Expense -Paid trip to Qatar to watch the group stage matches of the Black Stars.

In addition to the trip to Qatar, Customers can participate in other promotions currently running on Ayoba, MyMTN app and MTN Pulse. The ‘Predict and Win’ promo on Ayoba allows Customers the opportunity to predict the scores of ten selected games in the World Cup.

To participate in the competition, customers are required to:

1. Download the Ayoba app from Google Play store.

2. Access the Black Stars channel and do their predictions.

3. The first ten (10) accurate predictions per each game will receive prizes Including a Smartphone, Airtime, and other consolation prizes.

Again, Customers can also engage in a Football trivia on the MyMTN app for the entire duration of the tournament and win any of the prizes at stake. Furthermore, Customers who purchase data bundles on MTN J4U will also win prizes.

Noel Kojo- Ganson, Chief Commercial Officer at MTN said, “Beyond the digital promotions, we are also rewarding customers based on their usage of our services on our Loyalty platform. We urge Customers to keep talking, texting, browsing, transacting on MoMo, and use the digital services during this World Cup Season to accrue points daily to get rewarded.” “MTN is excited about the Black Star’s participation at the World Cup, and we are giving away many gifts for customers to have a lifetime experience in Qatar,” he concluded.

The ‘Predict and Win’ and other promotions on MyMTN and Pulse are on until the December 18, 2022. As part of MTN’s World Cup Sponsorship of the Ghana Black Stars, MTN Customers have the privilege of getting all content related to the World Cup as well as exclusive content on the Black Stars on the “Black Star Channel” on Ayoba.

MTN advises Customers to be mindful of activities of scammers during the period of the promotion. Customers are encouraged to visit https://mtn.com.gh/personal/promotions/ for the Terms and Conditions. MTN remains committed to its mission ‘To Make the Lives of Customers a Whole Lot Brighter’ and beyond the World Cup promotions, Customers should look forward to the ‘Season of Surprises’ as we draw closer to the end of the year.

Media Contacts:

Nana Kofi Asare

Ag. Chief Corporate Services Officer

Georgina Asare Fiagbenu

Corporate Communications Senior Manager