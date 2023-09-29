MTN MML Equips EOCO staff to combat mobile money fraud

Mobile Money Limited a subsidiary of telecommunications giant, MTN, has taken another judicious step by organizing a three-day training workshop for 180 staff of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to equip them with the requisite skills to combat mobile money fraud and other fraudulent activities in the digital space.

The MoU was aimed at promoting collaboration in areas such as sharing information on trends and patterns of scams, developing training guides to build the capacity of investigators, coordinating investigations, and exploring ways to enhance the effectiveness of building strong dockets for the prosecution of perpetrators.

The three-day training workshop follows a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between Mobile Money Limited and EOCO on July 25, 2023.

The Head of Legal and Corporate Affairs for Mobile Money, Paapa Osei stated that a similar capacity-building workshop would be replicated across other Regions.

He said that Mobile Money Limited together with its partners, E-Crime Bureau will facilitate the sessions in science, security, forensics, intelligence and investigations, and fraud among others for the three days.

He noted that his outfit will continue to invest in capacity building of partners, and customers and also collaboration with security agencies to secure themselves.

A Member of the Legal Team at EOCO, Victoria Asamoah said that the training will help investigators understand the terrain in which fraudsters work.

“We believe that with this training, our investigators will be better equipped to understand how fraudsters operate especially with the kind of gadget and atmosphere they operate in for us to take our investigations further,” she stressed.

She stated that digital crimes in recent times are on the rise and the collaborations with MTN will help to curb organised crimes and digital crimes in the country.

She encouraged members of staff to take every session seriously to help them implement what they have learned effectively.

Lead at the Financial Crimes and Anti-Money Laundering, Eric Kwaku Mensah said that the training will explore specific schemes deployed by Mobile Money fraudsters.

He added that investigators will be given hands-on skills to effectively investigate mobile money fraud and follow through to prosecution.

He urged other Telecommunication Networks to collaborate with other agencies to help curb the issue of fraud in the country.

Eric Mensah advised Regulatory organizations to ensure that appropriate technical organizational measures are put in place to protect citizens who use their products.

“We advise that campaigns and investments should go into customer awareness creation and the numbers for fraud will dwindle if they do that,” he said.