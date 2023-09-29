MTN MML to invest in capacity building of security agencies 

Mr Papa Osei, Head of Legal and Corporate Affairs, MTN Mobile Money Limited (MML) says the Company will continue to invest in capacity building and collaborations with security agencies to fight Mobile Money Fraud.

He said MML had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to facilitate training and capacity building for staff of EOCO on current trends and cutting-edge technology in Mobile Money Fraud to stay ahead in the fight against economic and organised crime.

Mr Osei was speaking at the training workshop for 60 investigators of EOCO with technical support from the E-Crime Bureau on Thursday in Accra.

He said the goal was to empower security agencies in capacity building, providing them with the skills needed in their day-to-day operational activities.

He said it was a responsibility of MML to ensure a safe environment for their customers to conduct business and other personal transactions.

He expressed the hope that the collaboration with EOCO would help to combat the increasing rate of these crimes and support EOCO in the fulfilment of its mandate to stay ahead in the fight against financial crime.

The Head of Legal called on customers to be very vigilant in the way they deal with their Mobile Money transactions, adding that “avoid

sharing your PIN with other people and MTN can only call them with their official number 0244300000.”

Madam Victoria Asamoah, a Member of the Legal Team at EOCO, said attaining the vision of staying ahead of economic and organised crime required collaborative efforts with stakeholders, which included MML.

She said collaborations like this with MML would help them to effectively execute their mandate to fight economic and organised crimes in the country.

“The training will better help EOCO investigators to perform their investigations effectively,” she added.

Mr Eric Mensah, Lead, Financial Crime and Anti-Money Laundering at E-Crime Bureau commended MML for its efforts in collaborating with stakeholders to fight Mobile Money fraud.

He said the MoU with EOCO was in the right direction and it would help equip these security agencies on the trends in the ecosystem.

He called on stakeholders to invest heavily in customer awareness creation on the trends in the Mobile Money fraud game for them to be enlightened and be protected while they do their transactions in a safe manner.