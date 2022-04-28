MTN, Mobile Web Ghana Move To Protect Young Girls Against Cyber-attack

The leading Mobile Telecommunication Company in Ghana, MTN, through its Foundation has taken another judicious step by partnering with Mobile Web Ghana to organize a training in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) for 60 selected female students in Accra.

Speaking at the event, the Economic Empowerment Adviser at the MTN Ghana Foundation Mrs. Cynthia Mills hinted that programme was aimed at equipping the young girls with the requisite knowledge on how to stay safe on the internet.

She said the training will help them to avoid cyberbullying, materials, and content that are not consumable.

According to her, many young girls are faced with numerous challenges in the digital environment, simply because most of them are not aware of some of the safety issues or where to report them.

“In all, 60 young girls drawn from the Ebenezer Methodist Junior High School (JHS) and the Kwabenya Senior High School to partake in this training,” she stated.

In her presentation, the Director of Mobile Web Ghana, Madam Florence Toffa, underscored the need for ensuring the safety of girls on the internet as pragmatic steps are being put in place to make the internet accessible to them.

“To stay safe online you need to secure your social media platforms by activating two-factor authentication. You also need to use strong passwords,” she advised.

She seized the opportunity to advise them not to entertain people who ask for their nude pictures. Block any person that demands your naked pictures.

Madam Florence Toffa also pointed out there is low women workforce in the ICT sector in the country and that ought to be addressed.

Stressing, that the world is increasingly becoming digital, hence there is the need to empower young girls to know the numerous opportunities in ICT they could take advantage of.

Superintendent Sophia Eva Anim from the Formed Police Unit (FPU) also advised the young girls to be bold and report to the Police or the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) threatens them on social media.

She also advised them to use the internet judiciously in order not to fall into the hands of the perpetrators.

The program dubbed: “Girls in ICT” is aimed at exposing young girls to opportunities in the ICT sector through mentorship workshops and open day programs to prepare them for ICT-related professions in the future.

This was timed to coincide with the celebration of the international Girls in ICT Day.

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh