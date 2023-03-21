MTN MoMo and Vodafone Cash enable Merchant Interoperability

Vodafone Ghana Mobile Financial Services Limited (Vodafone Cash) and MobileMoney Limited (MML) have enabled interoperability services that allow Vodafone Cash and MTN Mobile Money customers pay at each other’s merchant point of sale. This is a major milestone in creating an enabling environment in furtherance of the financial inclusion agenda of both entities and the Government of Ghana.

The service went live on March 1, 2023, and is available to all Vodafone Cash and MTN Mobile Money customers. Customers of both networks can now make direct payments for goods and services at any MTN Mobile Money or Vodafone Cash enabled merchant point across the country.

Commenting on this development, Shaibu Haruna, the Acting Chief Executive Officer of MML indicated that “this important first step is in line with the MTN Group Ambition of developing the largest financial services platform in Africa. We are deeply committed to building an all-inclusive payment ecosystem that provides a platform for all players to flourish. We look forward to partnering with other players in the market to leverage off our distribution network to offer their services to customers”.

Vodafone Cash’s Acting Mobile Financial Services Manager, Judith Adumua-Bossman, stated that “At Vodafone Cash, we believe that partnerships are key to expanding access to financial services for everyone. We are dedicated to creating innovative solutions that will help our customers better manage their financial goals. This is a truly historic moment for us, and this new feature underscores our commitment towards growing accessibility, convenience and value for our customers.