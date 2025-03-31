MTN MoMo Continues Agent Registrations

At the 2025 Annual General Meeting, Shaibu Haruna, CEO of MobileMoney Limited, refuted claims that the company has halted the registration of new mobile money agents.

In response to shareholder concerns that customer service representatives were rejecting new agent applications due to market saturation, Haruna asserted, “We have not stopped registering new MoMo agents.” He added that thousands of agents were successfully onboarded last year, contributing to a 13 percent growth in the active agent base.

Haruna explained that the company is now employing a strategy of selective distribution to ensure a balanced and sustainable network. “Our goal is to prevent overconcentration of agents in a single area, which can undermine both the viability of the business and ease of access for customers,” he said. The process involves a thorough physical verification of proposed locations by field sales staff before any new agent is approved. This approach is designed to safeguard the interests of both existing agents and the broader customer base.

The remarks come amid broader industry concerns. Previously, mobile money agency groups had urged for increased commissions, noting that the initial profitability of the business had waned as more agents entered each community. The selective registration strategy, according to Haruna, is intended to stabilize the sector rather than restrict growth arbitrarily. He also addressed suggestions for creating a database of communities available for new agents, acknowledging the value of such a tool while reiterating the importance of measured expansion.

Data from the Bank of Ghana’s March 2025 Summary of Financial and Economic Data indicates that 411,000 active agents are currently serving 23.6 million active wallets nationwide, equating to an average of 57 customers per agent. This statistic underscores the critical role that strategic agent distribution plays in maintaining the health and efficiency of Ghana’s mobile money ecosystem.