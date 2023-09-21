MTN MoMo, ECG and Hubtel Make Bill Payment Easier for Customers

MobileMoney Limited (MML) operators of (MTN MoMo) has partnered with the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and Hubtel, an eCommerce platform to provide enhanced bill payment solutions to customers.

The partnership will provide customers the ease and convenience of paying electricity bills. With an active MoMo account and ECG account number, customers can instantly pay for their bills.

The partnership forms part of ECG’s Power Enhancement Project that aims to improve customer service experience, revenue generation, service uptime and transaction visibility through online bill payments and meter top-ups for both prepaid and post-paid customers. The enhanced ECG solution is currently spearheaded and powered by Hubtel on behalf of ECG to help improve service delivery to customers.

Speaking on the partnership, CEO of MobileMoney Limited, Shaibu Haruna, underscored the need for collaboration. He said, “For us at MobileMoney Limited, this partnership with ECG and Hubtel further cements our commitment to fostering and strengthening collaborations with industry players and other institutions as we work collectively towards leading digital solutions for Ghanaians and across the rest of the African continent. This partnership comes at a time that MML is working to address barriers to digital payment adoption across the country.”

“Through this service, MTN MoMo Customers and ECG Customers will be able to conveniently make their bill payments with ease and convenience. We cannot deny the significant impact MoMo has had on Ghana’s payment landscape and socio-economic growth. With this service, we believe we will be able to improve service delivery and enhance customer experience,” he added.

The service will be deployed first on the MoMo USSD channel and subsequently made available on other MoMo channels. In line with this, MTN will provide the required MTN customer support channels.