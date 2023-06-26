MTN Momo gets GSMA Mobile Money Certification

MobileMoney Limited (MML/MTN Momo) has successfully achieved the Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA) Mobile Money certification.

MML was robustly assessed against eight (8) principles made up of detailed criteria set by the GSMA between November 2022 and May 2023. These principles include Security of Systems, Data Privacy, Safeguarding of Funds, Quality of Operations amongst others.

The GSMA Mobile Money certification is a global initiative which promotes security, transparency, and resilient financial services to millions of mobile money users across the world. It is the only global certification scheme designed exclusively for mobile money services and enhances trust among users and stakeholders.

Expressing his joy at the certification, the CEO of Mobile Money Limited, Shaibu Haruna said, “this certification gives credence to the fact that Mobile Money Limited is poised to grow the business into a global FinTech service. The company has invested heavily in the right technology and the skills needed to provide FinTech transformation. We are excited to be offering our customers a globally accredited service which continues to drive digital innovation.”

As a market leader, MML will continue to take steps to enhance the delivery of quality financial services to its customers, build trust among stakeholders and further financial inclusion by making innovative products and services accessible to all.

In 2016, MML received the reputable ISO certification (ISO/IEC 12007: 2013 certification). This is an international security standard that spells out best practices for how corporations should manage their data.