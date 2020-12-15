MTN Mobile Money Limited has taken another giant step by presenting a brand new 2020 SUV 4X4 Toyota Rush to the Chief Executive Officer of Chafal Communications Limited, Mr Kelvin Atsu Wilson who emerged as the Overall Best Mobile Money Agent of the Year 2020.

The which was held in a grand style was aimed at celebrating MoMo agents, merchants, and distributors in the South East Business District of MTN Ghana, comprising Greater Accra, Eastern, Volta, and Oti regions who have demonstrated high levels of professionalism in executing their duties in providing mobile financial services to their customers in the year 2020.

In all, a total of 125 agents and 100 merchants received awards in the night. As 300 agents and 250 merchants will also be honoured at their separate locations nationwide.

Other awardees also took home prizes ranging from television sets, motorbikes, laptops to cheques.

The General Manager, Mobile Money Limited, Mr. Eli Hini speaking at the event in Accra, described the Mobile Money Agent, merchants, and distributors as the lifeline to the growth of the mobile money service and MTN Ghana’s business.

This he said, in spite of the challenging moments, they still demonstrated their commitment to growing the business by working to exceed the targets set for the year.

The significance of your contribution to curb the spread of COVID 19 cannot be overemphasized.

“The fact that people could easily locate you and send or receive money as and when they needed it most especially during the lockdown needs commendation.

Due to your service, people handled less cash yet they were still able to transact and manage their businesses. Indeed, going forward, we expect to see steady growth in the uptake of our business.

For this and many other reasons, we are happy to reward agents and merchants in our various business districts.

The selection of the award winners was based on the volume of transactions, the value of transactions and adherence to laid down rules and regulations,” he explained.

We would like to urge you all to keep on working hard to achieve higher heights.

However, he also advised their partners and customers to remain vigilant in the fight against fraud. This he said since fraudsters keep revising their strategies. Stressing that, they will also continue to intensify education on the menace and also enhance their internal process.

“In all of this, the 3 golden rules serve as our weapon in the fight: do not disclose your pin, don’t let others transact on your behalf and do not discuss your wallet with any stranger.

Report all fraud incidences. Call 100 if you are a subscriber; Call 114 if you are a merchant or an agent; Send a Txt to 1515 or 419 and Send email to: [email protected],” he disclosed.

The Chief Executive Officer of Chafal Communications Limited, Kelvin Atsu Wilson, whose company won the overall award, in elation commended MobileMoney Limited for the honour and their unflinching support. He encouraged other agents to work hard in order to achieve similar higher heights.