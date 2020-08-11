MTN Ghana will host five experts in the Financial and Technology (FinTech) sectors at the second MTN Business World Breakfast meeting for 2020 on Wednesday 12th August at 10am to discuss how the FinTech industry could be supported to promote financial inclusion in Ghana.

The event which will be streamed live on the MTN Facebook page and YouTube channel will have panellists deliberate on the theme, “Boosting Growth of FinTech Ecosystem in a COVID-19 World’.

Diana Owusu-Kyereko, CEO, Jumia Ghana , Thomas Attah John, MD, GT Bank; Kwame Oppong, Head of FinTech and Innovation, Bank of Ghana; Derrydean Dadzie, CEO, Technology Chamber and Eli Hini, General Manager, MTN Mobile Money Limited are expected to share insights on how this budding industry can be enhanced to support the growth Mobile Money.

Commenting on the upcoming event, the General Manager for MTN Mobile Money Limited, Eli Hini noted that the time has come for the FinTech ecosystem to be supported to enable them develop solutions that will facilitate the progress of achieving financial inclusion in the drive towards a Cash Lite Society.

Mr. Hini urged all persons within the FinTech industry and others with interest in the digitization of the financial system to connect and join the discussion.

The MTN Business World Breakfast meeting is being organized as part of the MTN MoMo Month Celebrations. The MoMo Stakeholder Forum has been a constant feature on the MoMo month calendar and has been a tool for advocacy on key issues in the mobile financial sector.

Some of the themes that have been discussed over the years include: ‘MTN Mobile Money, creating a cashless economy from your mobile phone”; “Five years of MTN Mobile Money in Ghana: Expanding cashless payments through mobile wallet transactions”; “Mobile Money, driving financial inclusion in Ghana”; ‘Let’s Go Cashless with Mobile Money, Supported by an Enabling Regulatory Environment’ among others.

MTN MoMo Month was instituted in 2012 and has for the past eight (8) years been instrumental in driving awareness, influencing policy and deepening the use of MoMo services.

About MTN Ghana

MTN Ghana is the market leader in the increasingly competitive mobile telecommunications industry in Ghana, offering subscribers a range of exciting options under Pay Monthly and Pay As You Go Services and Mobile Financial Services.

The company has committed itself to delivering reliable and innovative services that provide value for subscribers in Ghana’s telecommunications market.

Since its entry into Ghana in 2006, MTN has continuously invested in expanding and modernizing its network in order to offer superior services to a broad expanse of the nation.

About MTN Business World Executive Breakfast Meeting

The MTN Business Executive Breakfast series running in its seventh year, is the leading thought leadership and networking platform for Ghanaian business executives and entrepreneurs attracting over 800 executives annually.

It has hosted a number of international, motivational and business leaders including: Mac Attram, Robin Banks, Brian Tracy, Siya Xuza, Elikem Nutifafa Kuenyehia, Jason Njoku, Sharon Lechter, Mr Yaw Nsarkoh, Rosa Whitaker and quite recently Ian Russel.