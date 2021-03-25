MTN Foundation has invested close to GHC50,000 on Mobile Phone Repair Training for some selected youth in Nsawam and Suhum Municipalities all in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

The 50 young people in the Nsawam Municipality were the first to benefit from the amount followed by the 50 more youth in the Suhum Municipality under the Youth Employment and Entrepreneurship Programme (YEEP).

The Training for youth was successful through the collaboration of MTN-Ghana, Plan-Ghana and the Suhum Municipal Assembly in the Eastern Region.

“This project is really important to the MTN-Ghana Foundation and it’s the reason why the Foundation committed GHC445,000 to support the training of one hundred (100) young people in Suhum and Nsawam,” Director for MTN-Ghana Foundation, Mr Samuel Koranteng disclosed in his address during the colourful event at Suhum in the Eastern Region.

He stated that the training and equipment given to the beneficiaries who have graduated will also open new doors of economic activities in Suhum and its environs.

“We all know how our world is changing and how the traditional skills that we used to cherish are gradually evolving.

These changes have become more rapid with the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-19 has opened our eyes to the many uses of our mobile devices,” he noted.

Mr Koranteng stated that since the inception of the MTN Foundation, it has implemented 154 projects across the country with an investment of over 15million US dollars.

“We believe that this will go a long way to reduce the unemployment rate in the community and the country as a whole because the project has equipped them with ready for use skills.

To ensure a holist approach MTN has provided the beneficiaries with start-up tools and kiosk to facilitate their rapid adaptation and entry into the mobile phone repair business,” Director to the Foundation stated.

He said it will reduce the burden of the beneficiaries in going round to look for a start -ups; adding that it is the hope of MTN that the young people will embrace the opportunity in order to create a brighter future for themselves.

Mr Koranteng who doubles as the Chief Cooperate Senior Officer for the MTN-Ghana Foundation further noted that in a few year time the trainees will become masters and they can also train others in the Mobile Phone Repair Trade.

“This project by MTN-Ghana Foundation forms part of our commitment to brighten the lives and express our appreciation to communities in which we operate for their loyalty to the MTN brand and sustenance of our business,” he disclosed.

He advised the beneficiaries to employ good customer services in order to have the needed rewards from their customers.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Suhum, Mrs Margaret Darko Darkwa expressed gratitude to MTN-Ghana Foundation for choosing her area for the programme.

She further noted that governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) led by President Akufo Addo is committed to youth empowerment and development.

By: Isaac Dzidzoamenu