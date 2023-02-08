MTN Moves To Protect Students From Cyber-Attacks

MTN Ghana has marked Safer Internet Day (SID) as part of its ongoing efforts to raise awareness of the ever-changing cyber-attacks and the corresponding strategies for resolution.

The event, which was held at Osu Presbyterian Senior High School in Accra was aimed at educating the youth on the internet safety and how to avoid cyber-attacks.

Speaking at the event Madam Jacqueline Hanson-Kotei, Senior Manager In-charge of Enterprise Information Security and Governance at MTN Ghana, further explained that the motive is to equip the students with the requisite cyber-security skills that will aid them to stand tall to protect themselves from cyber-attacks.

She asserted that it is crucial for young people who rely on the internet for information to safeguard themselves from cyber threats or attacks by keeping their online identities private.

Senior Lead, IT Governance and Compliance at MTN Ghana Prince Essandoh, during his presentation, advised the students to exercise caution and refrain from disclosing personal information to strangers they meet online in order to avoid falling victim to a cyber-attack.

“Avoid clicking on links in unsolicited emails since the majority of phishing links are sent via email and designed to lure the recipient into downloading a virus. You must also choose strong characters as your password.

And also take advantage of the two-factor authentication to protect yourself from attackers trying to gain unauthorized access to your accounts,” he schooled.

The Assistant Headmistress of Osu Presbyterian Senior High School Vincent Esuah, commended MTN for embarking on such a laudable campaign; stressing that, it will go a long way in mitigating cyber-bullying and attacks that students often fall victim to as a result of their nativity.

He seized the opportunity to appeal to corporate bodies, and individuals to support the school with computers to help enhance the teaching and learning of ICT in the school.

Safer Internet Day is an important annual event for schools and other educational institutions around the world. It is a chance to promote the safe and responsible use of technology, and to encourage students, teachers, and administrators to think critically about the digital world and their online activities.

