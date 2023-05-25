MTN named #1 African brand focused on building people

MTN Group has been named by Brand Africa as the number one African brand that is doing good for people, society and the environment in a new category of its annual awards inspired by businesses shifting from profit to purpose.

Brand Africa also named MTN as the most admired African brand recalled spontaneously.

The new award category acknowledges MTN’s contributions towards empowering people, supporting sustainable societal development and preserving the environment.

MTN said in a statement that through its broad range of initiatives and alliances, it demonstrates dedication to making a positive difference in the lives of Africans.

“Understanding that commitment needs to translate into action, our advances in this regard in 2022 include ensuring greater digital inclusion by extending broadband (including rural) coverage to almost 88% of the population in our markets; contributing approximately R149 billion in economic value-added to society; and reducing GHG emissions by around 13.9%^ as part of journey to achieve net zero emissions by 2040,” it added.

Reacting to the recognition, MTN Group CEO and President, Ralph Mupita said “As we celebrate Africa Day, we are greatly encouraged to receive this accolade, which recognises our work to deliver on our strategic priority to create shared value with ESG at the core.”

He added that “It motivates us to keep focused on providing leading digital solutions for Africa’s progress and to ensure that everyone enjoys the benefits of a modern connected life.”

Ralph Mupita noted that said the award would not have been possible without the support of the many stakeholders with whom the company engage every day.

On that score, he thanks all of MTN’s stakeholders such as its customers and employees, governments and regulators, and society at large across all of its 19 markets, saying that they each played immense roles in MTN’s achievements in connecting the unconnected, uplifting communities and protecting the planet.

Meanwhile, in April, Brand Finance assigned MTN the highest ‘sustainability perceptions value’ of all companies in its ‘South Africa 100 2023’ survey in which the Group retained the rank as South Africa’s most valuable brand.