MTN Nigeria CEO Calls for Tariff Hike Amidst Financial Struggles, But Doubts Regulator Approval

Karl Toriola, the Chief Executive Officer of MTN Nigeria, has revealed that telecom operators in the country have requested a 100 percent increase in tariffs.

However, he expressed doubt that the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) would approve such a substantial hike, given the sensitivity of the current economic environment.

Toriola acknowledged that the NCC is unlikely to sanction such a large increase, but remains hopeful that the challenges facing the industry will prompt the regulator to take necessary actions. “We are optimistic that the realities are staring us in the face, and the right decision will be taken for the sustainability of the industry,” he said during a recent TV interview.

The Nigerian telecom sector has been grappling with significant sustainability challenges, driven by high inflation and the devaluation of the naira. These factors have substantially raised operational costs for telecom providers. Toriola emphasized that the regulators are well aware of the mounting pressures and are working on measures to address them.

For nearly a decade, Nigerian telecom operators have been calling for tariff increases. In 2022, they proposed a 40 percent hike, but further economic strains—including a major devaluation of the naira—have intensified their requests. MTN Nigeria, for instance, reported a staggering loss of N137 billion in 2023 and an even larger loss of N514.93 billion for the nine months ending in September 2024, despite a 33.7 percent growth in service revenue to N2.37 trillion. Similarly, Airtel’s revenue plummeted by 46.9 percent to $755 million during the same period.

Toriola recently underscored the dire situation, stating, “There should be no delusion; if the tariff doesn’t go up, we will shut down.” The Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) has also issued a warning, stating that failure to address tariff issues could lead to serious disruptions in services, with the possibility of service shedding, leaving millions without connectivity at certain times and in certain areas.

The fate of Nigeria’s telecom industry in 2025 appears to hinge on the outcome of tariff discussions, with many industry stakeholders anticipating that the regulator may approve tariff hikes in response to the ongoing financial challenges.

In line with this, Nigeria’s Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, recently acknowledged the need for tariff increases, saying, “We think there may be a need for that.” However, he also stressed that beyond tariff increases, there is much work to be done to ensure the competitiveness of the sector in the long term.