MTN Nigeria grants waivers to customers due to Russia-Ukraine conflict

MTN has said it will offer free international calls and short message service (SMS) to prepaid and postpaid customers affected by the Ukraine crisis.

Its CEO, Karl Toriola, in a statement, said the offer is aimed at supporting customers to stay in touch with their loved ones while eliminating associated International Direct Dialing (IDD) costs due to high International Telecommunication Regulations (ITR) to Ukraine.

“We understand that some of our customers in Ukraine have experienced challenges to contact their loved ones. As a result, we have stepped in with support to ensure that our customers, both at home and in Ukraine, are still able to connect with family and friends, all of our customers will benefit from the waived SMS and voice call fees to and from Ukraine. This blanket waiver has been put in place as an immediate response to the need,” Toriola said.

Under the new initiative, each existing active subscriber on the network will receive 30 minutes of free voice calls and 50 free SMS. The offer will be valid all through the month of March and customers will be able to check minutes/SMS allocated, volume used, balance and expiry date.