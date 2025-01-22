MTN Nigeria Renews and Harmonizes 800 MHz Spectrum Licenses, Strengthening Market Leadership

MTN Nigeria Communications PLC has successfully renewed and harmonised its 800 MHz spectrum licenses, securing its leadership position in Nigeria’s telecommunications market.

The renewal, approved by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), underscores MTN’s commitment to improving connectivity and advancing Nigeria’s digital transformation.

In a public notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), MTN Nigeria confirmed that its first 800 MHz spectrum license (Channel 1) has been renewed for a period of ten years, from January 1, 2025, to December 31, 2034. The second license (Channel 2), initially set to expire in 2030, has been extended by four years to align with the first, now both set to expire on December 31, 2034. This harmonisation simplifies the renewal process and ensures uninterrupted service delivery.

The 800 MHz spectrum band is essential for providing efficient 4G services, particularly in urban and underserved regions. Karl Toriola, CEO of MTN Nigeria, expressed the company’s satisfaction with the renewal, stating, “We are pleased with the successful renewal and harmonisation of our 800 MHz spectrum licenses, which lay a solid foundation for the ongoing delivery of 4G services to our customers. This enables us to continue to meet the demand for data and is integral to our broader strategy for enhancing connectivity.”

With the renewal, MTN Nigeria solidifies its infrastructure investments, ensuring continued service quality to meet the growing demand for data-driven services. As of October 2024, MTN held a dominant 51.09% share of Nigeria’s mobile market, far outpacing its competitors, including Airtel (34.61%), Globacom (12.15%), and 9mobile (2.15%). The company also leads in internet subscriptions with 69.5 million users.

This strategic move is part of MTN’s broader commitment to Nigeria’s digital economy and its goal to enable seamless digital adoption, drive economic growth, and maintain a competitive edge in the telecom sector. The harmonisation of the spectrum licenses further streamlines administrative processes and strengthens MTN’s position for future growth and innovation.

As data consumption continues to rise across Nigeria, MTN’s proactive efforts ensure it remains at the forefront of delivering high-quality, reliable telecommunications services. This milestone not only cements MTN’s market dominance but also highlights its pivotal role in shaping Nigeria’s digital future.