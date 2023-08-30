MTN Nigeria signs agreement with Seplat Energy to rollout 5G

MTN Nigeria has signed a 5G2Business Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Seplat Energy to deploy 5G services to facilitate business optimisation.

The 5G2Business MoU attests to unprecedented advancements in MTN’s commitment to digital transformation in businesses. 5G will enable businesses to unlock new efficiencies, automate processes, optimise operations, and propel innovation and productivity to new heights.

Speaking on the collaboration, Lynda Saint-Nwafor, Chief Enterprise Business Officer of MTN Nigeria, stated, “We are thrilled to join hands with Seplat Energy to spearhead the integration of intelligent digital technologies into industry processes in Nigeria.

“With this partnership, we open new vistas of possibilities, empowering enterprises to embrace cutting-edge technologies and digitally transform their day-to-day operations. While revolutionising the energy sector, this collaboration is set to deliver great value to Seplat Energy’s stakeholders.”