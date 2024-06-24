Ghana Denies Deliberately Excluding MTN from 5G Infrastructure Rollout

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Ghana’s Minister of Communication and Digitalization, has refuted claims suggesting that MTN, the country’s leading telecoms provider, was intentionally left out of the 5G shared infrastructure rollout plans.

Last month, the Minister had announced the issuance of a license to a special purpose entity named Next-Gen Infrastructure Company. This consortium is tasked with establishing and managing a nationwide 4G and 5G shared infrastructure, sparking public debate and criticism due to MTN’s absence from the initial seven-member consortium, which includes AT Ghana and Telecel Ghana.

Addressing the speculation on an Accra radio station recently, Minister Ursula Owusu-Ekuful categorically dismissed the notion as baseless, stating, “I don’t know who created that impression. Somebody threw it out there, and nobody spoke to me or any of those involved in putting this consortium together before spreading this false alarm. It is not true.”

She clarified that discussions are ongoing with MTN and all other network operators in Ghana, emphasizing that MTN has not been excluded deliberately. “All network operators in the country are being offered the opportunity to take up equity in this Next-Gen InfraCo, including MTN. Eventually, MTN will get onboard,” she assured.

Highlighting the context behind the government’s approach, Minister Ursula Owusu-Ekuful pointed out disparities in the telecoms sector dating back to a policy decision in 2015. This decision allowed MTN exclusive access to 4G spectrum due to its financial capacity, which subsequently impacted local players in the market.

“We felt the need to reset the industry,” she explained, referencing the decision not to auction 5G licenses to the highest bidder. Instead, opting for a shared network model aims to level the playing field, ensuring broader access to 4G and 5G networks at affordable rates for Ghanaians.

The Minister stressed that MTN’s extensive network reach in Ghana has led to congestion issues, underscoring the mutual benefit for MTN and its customers to participate in the shared network initiative. “MTN will have the opportunity to invest in the consortium or provide infrastructure to alleviate network congestion,” she added.

Regarding the rollout progress of the shared infrastructure, Minister Ursula Owusu-Ekuful confirmed that several consortium members have already contributed essential infrastructure such as towers to expedite deployment.

The consortium currently comprises Ascend Digital, K-NET, Radisys, Nokia, Tech Mahindra, and the two smaller local telcos, AT Ghana and Telecel Ghana, collaborating to advance the shared 4G/5G infrastructure across Ghana.

As discussions continue with MTN and other stakeholders, the government remains committed to ensuring equitable access to telecom services while enhancing industry standards through collaborative efforts among key players.