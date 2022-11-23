MTN opens new office in Esiama

The MTN Ghana, under its South West District, has opened a new office in Esiama in the Nzema enclave of the Western Region to enhance customers accessibility to their services and promote business growth.

At a community forum, the new office was also introduced to a cross section of community members.

Mr Kennedy Ofosuhene, the Corporate Service Advisor for Southern Ghana, on behalf of the Regional Senior Manager said the office also came at the right time to save customers the stress of travelling to Elubo or Takoradi to do business with the company.

Nana Amo Kwagyan III, the Chief of Esiama was grateful to MTN for opening an office in the community to brighten the day-to-day lives of the town and its environs.

He prayed that the presence of MTN in the town would also lead to employment opportunities for the youth in the area.

Mr Raymond Tipson, the Manager for Channel and Data for the South West MTN District,mentioned the various advantages that came with the MTN Ayoba and other mobile applications.

He said the applications include educational and informative materials spanning sports, education, games, fashion and other relevant materials and encouraged the people to use the applications.