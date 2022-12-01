MTN  Partners Boomplay To Offer Special Data Bundles And Subscription For Music Streaming

MTN, Ghana’s number 1 telecommunication company in partnership with Boomplay, Africa’s largest music streaming, and download platform, is making music streaming and downloading more accessible and affordable to its users and cherished customers.

The partnership outdoors special data bundles and subscription plans that will give MTN users access to Boomplay’s over 90 million songs and unlimited offline playback of downloaded songs.

Subscribers will also enjoy an ad-free listening experience while saving money when they opt for the daily, weekly or monthly subscription along with its corresponding data bundles.

The plans on offer are:

Boomplay x MTN Data Bundle Plan:

Amount Package GHS 4.5 Boomplay Daily Subscription + 500MB data bundle GHS 13.5 Boomplay Weekly Subscription + 1GB data bundle GHS 30 Boomplay Monthly Subscription + 3GB data bundle

Boomplay x MTN Subscription Plan:

Amount Package GHS 2 Boomplay Daily Subscription GHS 9 Boomplay Weekly Subscription GHS 17 Boomplay Monthly Subscription

Speaking about the partnership, Boomplay Ghana’s General Manager, Elizabeth Ntiamoah-Quarshie said, “Having MTN as a key partner in our strides to make music streaming and download more affordable offers an exciting prospect for the future of our music industry and streaming culture.

With this partnership, we are making our catalogue of over 90 million songs available to MTN subscribers at a cost lower than users on regular data plans.

Users also have daily, weekly, and monthly subscription options to choose from. Ultimately, this means more music to discover, stream and download on Boomplay. At the same time, artists and content providers can earn more streaming royalties and reach a wider audience.”

Commenting on the partnership, the Chief Commercial Officer of MTN, Mr. Noel Kojo-Ganson said, “This partnership is great news for all our customers. Due to the diversity and multiplicity of Boomplay’s music collection, our customers will have more choices, more value, and better control over what they can listen to.

This partnership will make music more affordable and accessible to our cherished subscribers, many of whom are music lovers.”

With high internet costs limiting the potential of the digital music economy in Africa, Boomplay views telecommunication partnerships as essential to its advancement strategy and the progress of Africa’s music streaming culture. This partnership with MTN Ghana reaffirms the streamer’s commitment to empowering the African music ecosystem to unlock its potential.