MTN Partners Executive Women’s Network To Organise Its 2023 Conference

MTN Ghana has partnered the Executive Women’s Network (EWN) as the headline Sponsor for this years’ conference was held on the 2ndand 3rd November 2023 at the Labadi beach hotel.

The conference was held under the theme ‘Be Intentional about Transformation, Growth, Resilience and Agility “sought among other objectives to share insights into the role women play and how this can be enhanced for greater capital gains across board. The speakers examined the impact of digitalization on sustainable development in Africa and how people can leverage technology to build resilient and agile private sector businesses.

Sharing insights into MTN’s partnership for this year’s conference at the brief ceremony held at MTN House in Accra to announce the partnership, Mr. Richard Densu, the Ag Chief Enterprise Business Officer for MTN underscored the important role women are playing in transforming the economic fortunes of Ghana and Africa and the need to help women owning businesses to upscale to be more competitive.

He said, “for MTN Business as a technology solutions provider, we believe that supporting women to enjoy the benefits of a modern connected business through technology will go a long way to help their productivity and revenue fortunes. The Executive Women’s Network Conference provides us with the right platform to engage and we are very excited about the partnership. We look forward to a fruitful conference”, he concluded.

In her response, the chairperson for the Executive Women Network Committee and 2023 Conference Planning Committee, Janet Sunkwa-Mills expressed her joy about MTN’s support. She shared highlights on what conference participants should expect during the two-day event.

MTN CEO Selorm Adadevoh is a Co-Chairperson for the conference while MTN Chief Finance Officer of MTN Antoinette Kwofie joins other female executives on the panel for Day 2 to discuss the topic, Leveraging Technology to Create Inclusive Prosperity in Africa –a Shift in Perspective”

The Executive Women Network Conference takes place every 2years and is known for empowering and connecting influential women leaders, executives, Entrepreneurs and professionals from diverse industries.

MTN Business develops and delivers solutions that transform the operations of Businesses, introducing efficiencies, improving productivity and promoting overall organizational effectiveness.