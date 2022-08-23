MTN partners TBTM Studios on ‘The Mic: Africa’ Season 3

MTN Group has launched a partnership with TBTM Studios to sponsor Season 3 of “The Mic: Africa” – an interactive talent search programme that discovers and empowers talented youth across the continent.

The sponsorship is part of “The Voice” phase of MTN’s brand refresh which highlights the importance of people using their voice to inspire others and facilitating conversations that showcase Africa’s progress.

Using the Take Back the Mic (TBTM) app, fans cast and curate “The Mic: Africa” earning points for discovering and amplifying 30 new talents from across 10 African countries, including five of MTN’s key territories, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Nigeria, Rwanda, and South Africa.

“The Mic: Africa” will air in September at tbtm.app and on Pulse TV as part of Premium Free Satellite TV’s offerings across 20+ African countries.

Premium Free can be accessed via a dedicated MicroApp within ayoba, the all-in-one app, taking Africa by storm. All ayoba users can access the Premium Free MicroApp and for MTN subscribers they will benefit from free data to stream the content*. Ayoba users will also have access to exclusive content featuring behind-the-scenes footage, finalist profiles and much more.

“The Mic: Africa” has already won more than 7 major international awards, including 5 Telly Awards (Two Gold, Two Silver, One Bronze) opposite the biggest companies in media, including Disney, HBO and Netflix.

Executive produced by an award-winning team of Hollywood and international creatives, including Marc Byers, former General Manager of Motown Records, “The Mic: Africa” has positioned itself as the first interactive TV format born on the African continent to be exported around the world.

“Our goal is to amplify the voices of game-changing African talents across the Continent,” said Byers.

“Partnering with Africa’s largest telco, MTN, is a natural alliance because we share their commitment to discover and promote the young “do-ers” of Africa,” added Ghana-born TBTM Studios Founder and CEO Derrick N. Ashong. “Our vision and values are aligned.”

“Africa’s youth are at the core of our progress as a continent. MTN’s brand refresh centres on them as they hold the future in their hands. Our partnership with “The Mic: Africa” highlights how the youth are using the power of their voice to impact positive change from community to country and ultimately across the continent,” said Bernice Samuels, MTN Executive for Marketing.

“The Mic: Africa” will air via PremiumFree TV satellite television and with local broadcasters across the continent, as well as airing digitally worldwide at tbtm.app.

PremiumFree is delighted to be the proud broadcasters of this exciting series across the African continent and alongside the MTN Group. We encourage music fans across the continent to download the apps, get connected and vote for their favourite contestants” says Craig Kell, CEO PremiumFree.

In the weeks building up to the show, both companies look forward to introducing their audiences to the competing artists and the technology that will empower fans to amplify their favourite voices.

*Selected territories only. FUP and Terms and condition applies