MTN  Partners TECNO To Launch  CAMON 20 series

Ghana’s Telecommunications Giant, MTN has partnered with the leading smartphone brand in Ghana, TECNO to launch its newest CAMON model, the CAMON 20 series to the Ghanaian market.

The new features of the mouth-watering CAMON 20 series include the Steady Night Portrait Video feature (video stability), Real-time SSF of 5000 times/second, 50MP light chaser ultra-sensing (RGBW) sensor + 7 lens crystal clear camera module, and a Professional wide-angle camera: 108MP wide-angle and macro camera, the highest-definition in the industry as well as the newest ‘Magic Sin’ material technology that is waterproof, heat, cold, stain and abrasion resistant.

The launching ceremony which was held in a grand –style at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra attracted some celebrities and dignitaries including Hon. Micheal Okyere Baafi, Deputy Minister of Trade & Industry, Adjetey Anang as well as media members, tech bloggers, and representatives from MTN, NCA, and others.

Speaking at the event, the Senior Manager of Commercial Planning and Analytics, MTN Ghana, Guido Sopiimeh stated that MTN and Tecno have collaborated to advance the digital agenda by connecting customers via smartphones and dependable internet access.

According to him, the partnership between MTN and Tecno Mobile continues to grow following several collaborations to enhance the experience of our customers with various devices and data bundles.

“MTN’s partnership with Original Equipment Manufacturers like Tecno Mobile is anchored on our Ambition 2025 strategic intent to lead digital solutions for Africa’s progress.

It is also rooted in our belief that everyone deserves the benefit of a modern connected life. We can enjoy the modern connected life with the right device and value addition.

In this regard, Customers who purchase the Tecno Camon 20 Series devices will enjoy free 2GB of data every month for the next six months.

We want our customers to enjoy value for money through data bundle freebies to help meet their internet needs regardless of where they purchased the device.

MTN understands Africa’s progress and the need to equip Africans with the relevant tools and devices to enable them to access, participate in and leverage the full benefits of the digital economy,” he stated.

More so, with a burgeoning young population in Ghana, there is a huge opportunity to increase smartphone usage and penetration.

“Through this partnership with Tecno Mobile, we believe we will be able to churn out innovative products and services for existing and potential smartphone customers.

We remember the launch of devices such as the Tecno S3M device in 2016 and the Tecno Camon CX in 2017 and several other devices which have contributed significantly to the increase in smartphone penetration on our network. We would like to Congratulate Tecno Mobile for the Camon 20 series being launched today, “he added.

However, MTN commended Tecno Mobile for the continuous innovation in their product portfolio to address the device needs of their customers.

Speaking at the launch event, the National Channel Manager, Mr Ernest Sonkor said, TECNO is guided by its brand essence of “Stop At Nothing” and is committed to unlocking the most contemporary technologies by creating stylish, intelligent products that inspire consumers.

He also stated d that the latest CAMON 20 series is designed for smartphone users who pay attention to brand design and are keen on bold fashion.

During the CAMON 20 launch event, TECNO presented a “certificate of appreciation” to Stonebwoy in recognition of his tireless contribution, strong willpower, and passion for TECNO through the years.

According to Stonebwoy, TECNO has been committed to innovating and improving the design of their products, pushing the boundaries for smartphones; thus, he is much honored to be a part of this massive step forward in achieving yet another milestone in materials and design innovation with TECNO.

The brand ambassador for TECNO, Stonebwoy, delivered a thrilling performance at the CAMON 20 launch event, which was also hosted by award-winning media personality Naa Ashorkor.

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh