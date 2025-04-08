MTN Plans Pan-African Streaming Platform to Compete with Netflix and Showmax

MTN Group has partnered with video software provider Synamedia to develop a streaming service targeting African mobile and broadband users, positioning it as a potential rival to Netflix and MultiChoice’s Showmax.

The platform will offer linear television and video-on-demand content, supported by cloud-based technologies and multiple monetization models, including subscriptions, ad-supported tiers, and free channels with targeted ads.

In a statement, MTN emphasized a localized approach, promising content tailored to individual markets’ cultures, languages, and viewing habits to ensure regional relevance. “This collaboration aims to enhance digital content accessibility and provide diverse viewing options for audiences across the continent,” the company said. Synamedia CEO Paul Segre added that leveraging its cloud infrastructure would allow MTN to “deploy new services at scale” and drive revenue through innovative offerings.

Details remain sparse, with no confirmation on content libraries, launch timelines, or pricing. MTN is expected to share further information during a media event on Tuesday featuring Group CEO Ralph Mupita.

Segre, who previously led software firm Genesys through a period of rapid expansion and acquisitions, brings experience in scaling tech ventures. However, the partnership faces challenges in a competitive streaming landscape dominated by global giants and regional players like Showmax, which recently rebranded with a focus on African content.

The initiative underscores MTN’s ambition to expand beyond telecommunications into digital entertainment, capitalizing on Africa’s growing internet penetration. Success may depend on securing compelling local content and pricing models that resonate with diverse economic realities across the continent. As streaming platforms vie for African audiences, MTN’s infrastructure reach could prove advantageous, though execution risks remain amid shifting consumer demands and content fragmentation.