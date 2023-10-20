MTN poised to drive digital solutions for Africa’s progress

The Mobile Telecommunication Network (MTN), is building large and valuable platforms to lead digital solutions for sustainable development and progress of the African continent.

The ambition of the Company is to become customer central, build resilient network to improve customer experience and make a change in thinking from being just “a Teleco to a platform player” through digitalisation.

This will contribute to cutting down the cost of doing business and bring the required services to the doorstep of the customers and ensure convenience and appreciation.

To achieve this, the Company, between 2020 and 2025 was committed to investing 1.0 billion American dollars to increase the digital infrastructure base and network of the company, peeping into the future to address development problems.

“Currently, we have invested 600million American dollars in our network in Ghana and we are progressing on that.”

Ms Adwoa Wiafe, the Chief Corporate Services Sustainability Officer, MTN Ghana, said this at a forum organised by the company for news editors in Bolgatanga.

“We want to create shared value as we grow as a business, we want the effects to be heard and impact our communities, so as we are progressing with our work, we want to bring our community around.”

Ms Wiafe revealed that the Company was leveraging network, digital channels, and innovative platforms to improve service provision including moving from voice and data services to other services that would increase customer experience, convenience, and satisfaction.

She said to increase rural telephony and financial inclusion, the Company was working with government entities to extend service provisions to 374 underserved communities in Ghana, adding “In 2023 alone, we spent 210million dollars and with 4G we have covered 260 districts, and we are rolling more sites across the country”.

She said the Company had also expanded network and coverage to rural communities, increased mobile money services by currently recording 280,000 agents and 140,000 merchants in its database.

Ms Wiafe stated that apart from focusing on supporting small and medium enterprises to increase sales and incomes, the Company through its MTN Ghana Foundation had invested GH₵93.2million since 2007 on social projects which had impacted the lives of about 4.5 million Ghanaians.

“MTN in 2022, contributed GH₵4billion in government revenue and is supporting Ghana’s digital agenda and the US$25million ICT hub invested will empower the youth,” she added.

Mr Joseph Addai, the Regional Technical Manager for Northern Business District, MTN Ghana, noted that despite the progress made, fibre cuts remained a major challenge to the Company and attributed the cause to the work of road contractors.

He said the Company had over the years spent huge sums of money to replace the fibre which could have been invested in other productive areas and called on stakeholders, particularly the media, to help address the challenge.

“Again, we are recording some thefts on our sites, with some thieves going to steal our boards which is also having an impact on us,” he added.

Mr Nii Adortey Mingle, the General Manager in charge of the Northern Business District, MTN Ghana, explained that MTN Ghana was committed to bridging the digital gap and promoting financial inclusion to contribute to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.

He said technology was leading the world for a change and it was imperative to engage the stakeholders on the innovations being carried out to drive development and improve service.

The forum was on the theme, “leveraging technology to serve customers with excellence.”