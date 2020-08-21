Education at Nhyiaeso, a farming community in the Asante-Akim North District, has received a boost, following the construction of a new classroom block by the MTN Foundation.



The six-unit classroom block built at a cost of GHC500,000.00 would help effectively end the plight of many pupils who had to trek a round trip of 32 kilometres daily to Ananekrom to attend school.

Residents say nomadic herdsmen raped some of the female students on their way to and from school.

That notwithstanding, some of the children continued to embark on that dangerous trip because the existing classrooms in the community were dilapidated, life-threatening and not spacious to contain all the children.

It is against this background that the intervention by MTN Foundation comes as a huge relief for pupils of Nhyiaeso and eight other adjoining communities who can now study in a conducive environment.

The project was commissioned at a colourful ceremony attended by all key stakeholders in education in the District, including the District Chief Executive (DCE), Mr Francis Oti Boateng and the Member of Parliament (MP) Mr Andy Appiah Kubi.

Also, delegations from MTN Ghana, the Multimedia Group, District Education Directorate and traditional authorities were present at the ceremony.

They took turns to praise MTN Ghana for impacting the lives of the over 300 children expected to benefit from the project.

Mr Simon Amoh, Acting General Manager, MTN Ghana Northern Sector, said the project was part of the company’s corporate social responsibilities, which hinge on education, health and economic empowerment.

He said the MTN Foundation had invested GHC 15.2 million in 149 projects, including 85 in the education sector across the country as part of its commitment to positively impact lives.

The Nhyiaeso project, he noted, was informed by a Joy News report which highlighted the plight of school children in the community who had to struggle to access education.

He said the stress that children went through as well as their exposure to danger were inimical to their development and academic progression hence the need for MTN to step in to save the situation.

Mr Oti Boateng, the DCE, applauded MTN Foundation for putting up one of the most beautifully designed classroom blocks in the country at no cost to the community.

He said the company deserved praise for impacting the lives of the innocent kids who were exposed to all kinds of danger, adding that such corporate responsibilities could complement the government’s efforts to make education accessible to all children.