MTN, Ghana’s leading telecommunications company has announced a partnership with global nonprofit organization Worldreader to bring free digital books to MTN Pulse subscribers.

The e-books can be accessed in the MTN Pulse branded reading zone on the Worldreader App which can be accessed on the MTN Pulse app for Android phones and via a magic link on basic data-enabled phones.

The MTN Pulse branded reading zone on the Worldreader app will feature a curated collection of 20 books on a theme, changing every fortnight.

The themes will include Women, Career, Parenting and Romance as well as themes tied to significant national and international recognition days.

The books can also be downloaded for later reading.Commenting on the purpose of the introduction of MTN Pulse

Reading Zone and the partnership with Worldreader, Noel Kojo-Ganson, Chief Marketing Officer at MTN said,

Technology makes it possible to access a host of e-books at your convenience. In pursuant of our mission to make the customer’s life a whole lot brighter, we partnered with Worldreader to give our customers especially the youth and young adults the opportunity to gain access to a wide range of books that will enhance their knowledge on various themes.

We are confident that this partnership will contribute immensely to knowledge acquisition and the digital experience we want our customers to have on the network.”

“This partnership with MTN Pulse will greatly expand the number of free quality books available to young people in Ghana, especially during pandemic disruptions,” said, Ethel Sakitey, Regional Director for Worldreader in West Africa.

“With a touch of a finger on their mobile phones, MTN Pulse subscribers can access books for learning and pleasure.”

The following are examples of the thematic collections that will be available to MTN Pulse subscribers on Worldreader:

Career Zone: Through this collection of career books, readers will learn skills and values that are important in the workplace and in their personal lives.

Women’s Health Zone: This collection of books is meant to empower women and give them the information they need to take charge of their health, covering everything from reproductive health and sexuality to mental health and more.

Young men will also improve their understanding of women’s health through the facts provided in these books. Armed with this understanding, both young women and men will be able to make informed, healthy choices.

Romance Zone: This book collection contains books on love and romance.

Through these books, readers will discover what real love looks like, learn healthy relationship skills, and how to overcome obstacles in relationships.

Kids Zone: This collection of children’s books has been carefully curated for parents and caregivers to read to with their children, introducing them to the value of reading.

With these curated collections, MTN Pulse and Worldreader will impact young people through the power of reading. MTN Pulse subscribers will learn about the books through SMS notifications, MTN Pulse App banners on home pages and on social media.

MTN Pulse is a youth value initiative that provides subscribers with exciting offers on both data and voice calls at affordable prices. The app can be downloaded from the PlayStore.

About MTN Ghana

MTN Ghana is the market leader in the increasingly competitive mobile telecommunications industry in Ghana, offering subscribers a range of exciting options under Pay Monthly and Pay As You Go Services and Mobile Financial Services.

The company has committed itself to delivering reliable and innovative services that provide value for subscribers in Ghana’s telecommunications market. Since its entry into Ghana in 2006, MTN has continuously invested in expanding and modernizing its network in order to offer superior services to a broad expanse of the nation.

About Worldreader

Worldreader believes that readers build a better world. An INGO with a low-cost, high-tech approach, Worldreader combines 21st-century technology, culturally relevant digital books, and supportive programming to improve learning outcomes, workforce readiness, and gender equity in vulnerable communities around the world.

Worldreader has offices in East Africa, West Africa, South Asia, Latin America, the Middle East–North Africa, and the United States. Since 2010, Worldreader and its partners have distributed over 54 million digital books to more than 16 million children and young adults. Worldreader is always looking for partners to reach millions more.