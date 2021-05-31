The MTN Pulse Hangout returned last Friday after a long break with the most talked about music sensations Yaw Tog, Kweku Darlington, and Kweku Flick displaying their amazing stagecraft.

Fast-rising Ghanaian musician Kweku Darlington for the first time performed his hit single “Sika Aba Fie” together with Yaw Tog and Kweku Flick during the live music session which is staged on the last Friday of every month.

During an interactive session on the show, a fan quizzed the “Sore” hitmaker about the change in his life having emerged as a music superstar.

“I live my normal life, even though I am rising as a superstar but I still go about my daily life the same way and nothing has changed.

“I started music just three years after my mum told me to quit football. I was a very good footballer and I enjoy playing right back and my football role model was Asamoah Gyan,’’ Yaw Tog revealed.

Kweku Flick during the interactive session said his dream was to always become a musician and had nothing in mind.

“I started music back in Junior High School and my big brother was into music and I started doing a rendition of most of his songs, so I gradually developed the passion for songwriting,’’ Kweku Flick said.

Kweku Darlington on the other hand revealed that music has been part of his life since infancy but would have gone into the military if things didn’t go as planned.