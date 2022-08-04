MTN re-launches its Mobile Money awareness month

The Mobile Telecommunication Network, (MTN) has re-launched its Mobile Money awareness month after two years of break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Though the pandemic restricted public gatherings and movement, it also accelerated the drive for financial inclusion through electronic transactions and offered the opportunity to undertake trade activities beyond the boundaries of its traditional commercial space.

Mr. Prince Owusu Nyarkoh, the Regional Senior Manager for Western and Central, during the launch of the MoMo month, at Mankessim in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region, said MTN “ MoMo” had established itself as a critical element in facilitating trade and other forms of financial transactions adding that “the pandemic even made MoMo more relevant.”

The theme for this year’s MoMo Month is: “Accelerating Growth in Digital Payments, the Role of Partnership.”

Mr Nyarkoh said digitization and innovation in the technology space had already gained roots, and digital payments was no exception and have come to stay.

According to the Senior Manager, MTN MoMo was fostering and accelerating growth in digital payments regime that required the shared responsibility of all stakeholders subscribers, regulators, financial partners, and the media.

The Company, needed to leverage the power of collaboration to foster gains, build economies of scale in the sector and promote sustainable economic growth, he indicated.

Mr Nyarkoh said, the MTN “MoMo” had impacted the lives of millions of Ghanaians both home and abroad aside creating jobs, describing the feat as ‘humbling’ in the sector.

He further observed that, “the impact and success stories are immeasurable such as offering mobile financial services to the banked and unbanked, and creating job opportunities for millions of Ghanaians.”

He in this regard, appreciated various players in the industry who facilitated the launch of ‘one of the most revolutionary financial product’ to the Ghanaian financial market.

“We say Ayekoo to our Regulators, Partner Banks, Agents, and Merchants dotted across the length and breadth of Ghana” he added.

Mr Nyarkoh underscored the successes chalked by “MoMo”, saying it could partly be attributed to the mass awareness campaigns undertaken through the

month-long campaigns dubbed “MoMo Month” celebration.

He pledged MTN’s continuous commitment to strengthening partnership with the Banks, Insurance companies and other Financial Institutions to deepen digital payments.

Again, the Regional Manager lauded the Company’s promotion of MoMo Business Platform, the MoMo open API, the Merchant App and Consumer Apps which ensured sustainable partnerships to spur growth.

“The MTN as a mother company would drive the agenda to create opportunities for others to leverage MoMo usage through its platforms.

“We want customers to become aware that with MoMo they can make multiple payments to institutions at their convenience”.

The company according to Mr Nyarkoh, MTN had beefed up security against fraudulent activities and encouraged users to avoid sharing passwords.

Since 2012, MoMo Month had been held annually to create awareness about the digital payment platform, drive financial inclusion and rewarded customers, Agents, and Merchants.