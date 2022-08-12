MTN receives US$35 million offer for Afghanistan unit

MTN Group CEO Ralph Mupita said on Thursday that the mobile operator has received a US$35 million binding offer for its Afghanistan business as part of plans to exit the Middle East and focus on less risky African operations.

Mupita told journalists on a news call that the completion of the transaction will conclude the exit of the Middle East markets, while the 49% financial investment in Irancell will continue to be managed within the MTN portfolio.

More soon…