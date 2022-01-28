MTN reiterates commitment to building a strong telecoms ecosystem in Ghana

MTN Group CEO and President, Ralph Mupita has reiterated the group’s commitment to growing a strong telecoms ecosystem in Ghana.

He gave the assurance during a day’s working visit to Ghana to engage some key industry stakeholders in the country.

The Group CEO and his team of executives paid separate courtesy calls on the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), and the Ministry of Finance to interact and discuss issues of mutual interest.

During the visit to the Bank of Ghana Mr. Mupita expressed his appreciation to the Central Bank for the support given to the business over the years.

In his response, the Governor of The Bank, Dr. Ernest Addison congratulated MTN for the work done in the mobile financial services sector and indicated that BoG will count on the business to champion innovation and financial inclusion. Dr Addison was joined by the 2nd Deputy Governor Mrs Elsie Addo Awadzi.

Ralph Mupita and his delegation then called on the Commissioner General of the GRA, Rev. Amishaddai Owusu-Amoah and his deputies where he commended Ghana for encouraging headline growth last year.

In his engagements with the ministry of finance, Ralph reiterated MTN Group’s commitment to the Ghana market and the company’s continuous support to the Government of Ghana in achieving its digital agenda.

This is the third visit of the Group CEO to Ghana since he assumed office. He was accompanied by the Vice President for WECA, Ebenezer Asante, CEO of MTN Ghana Selorm Adadevoh, CEO of Mobile Money Ltd, Eli Hini, Chief Corporate Services Officer Sam Koranteng and Chief Finance Officer, Antoinette Kwofie.

The visit to Ghana is part of Ralph’s commitment to growing MTN’s business in the various markets by consistently engaging local authorities to understand their expectations and to foster cordial working relationship. Ralph’s next stop is Nigeria where he will also engage key stakeholders.