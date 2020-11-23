MTN Ghana, a telecommunication company on Thursday reiterated its commitment towards the nationwide fight against the spread of the Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19).

The company noted the re-surfacing of the pandemic in parts of the country threatened socio-economic, political and cultural development and called on the general public to continue adhering to health safety protocols to stem the spread.

Mr Michael Amengor, the Bono East Territory Sales Controller, MTN, said this when the company presented Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the Techiman Traditional Council.

The PPE includes hand sanitizers, qualities of nose mask and face shields, packs of tissue papers, veronica buckets, and liquid soaps.

Mr Amengor noted the fight against COVID-19 spread remained a shared and collective responsibility, saying MTN would continue to partner with and provided relevant institutions with the required support so to control the spread of the viral disease.

“MTN Ghana has truly demonstrated its commitment to see Ghana overcome the pandemic by contributing significantly to augment government’s effort,” he stated, adding, the company had already provided 80,000 PPE to health workers nationwide.

The company has provided Noguchi Memorial Institute with research equipment and enhances internet connectivity at many educational sites since the outbreak COVID-19 in the country.

“As our traditional partners, we deemed it necessary to support your efforts at fighting the spread of the virus in the Techiman Municipality and its environs,” he told the traditional council.

Mr Amengor underlined the need for everyone to strictly adhere to health safety protocols to protect each other from contracting the viral disease.

Nana Takyi-Fre II, the Krontihene of Techiman Traditional Area, thanked MTN for the support and assured the traditional council would also contribute its quota towards stemming the spread of the pandemic.

He said the traditional council had scaled up public education on the COVID-19 in local communities to sensitize the people on the need for them to adhere to health safety protocols and personal hygiene.