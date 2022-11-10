MTN Renews Intelsat Contract to Expand Broadband Access in South Sudan

Intelsat, operator of one of the world’s largest integrated satellite and terrestrial networks and leading provider of inflight connectivity (IFC), has been chosen by MTN, a multinational telecommunication group offering cellular network access and business solutions, to further the company’s leadership while meeting the demand for broadband in remote areas of South Sudan.

Through its strategic agreement with Intelsat, MTN is improving its network capacity and providing enhanced connectivity to enterprises in South Sudan, as well as expanding mobile broadband coverage to communities in rural areas of the country.

MTN is utilizing Intelsat’s expertise and advanced connectivity infrastructure to diversify its offerings, enhance application performance, strengthen network resiliency and deliver a competitive advantage.

“Intelsat has a long-standing partnership with MTN, and we are committed to helping the company expand its leadership position and meet the ever-growing demand for broadband in South Sudan,” said Intelsat director of Africa Sales, Hans Geldenhuys.

“We are pleased to be partnering with Intelsat,” said Chisanga Kaziya, chief technical and information officer, MTN South Sudan. “This agreement reflects MTN’s ambition to better serve its customers and provide coverage anywhere across South Sudan.”