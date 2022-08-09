MTN revives MoMo month campaign in Eastern Region

The Eastern Regional Office of the mobile communication company, MTN, has revived its Mobile Money (MoMo) month campaign after two years of virtual events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The MTN MoMo month, which began in August 2009, is celebrated each year to raise awareness of the digital payment platform, drive financial inclusion, and reward thousands of customers, agents, and merchants.

The Eastern Regional Launch of MoMo Month was held in Koforidua, on the theme: “Accelerating Growth in Digital Payments-The Role of Partnerships.”

Mr Isaac Obeng, Senior Manager for Planning and Analytics at MTN Ghana, stated that with digitalisation and innovation at the forefront, and customers opting for quick and convenient ways to make payments and transactions, digital payment has arrived.

“And for us to foster gains, build economies of scale in the sector and promote sustainable economic growth, we need to leverage the power of collaboration and partnership.

“We cannot grow the digital payment platform without collaborating with like-minded organisations such as banks, Fintech, and insurance companies,” he said.

He stated that the introduction of E-Levy was putting the mobile money industry’s resilience to the test as the telecommunications network observed a shift in customer behaviour.

“To continue to provide value to our customers, Mobile Money Limited has set a 0.75 per cent service fee for transactions on the platform, with a 7.50p fee for transfers of 1,000 cedis and above,” he said.

He reminded customers to follow the three golden rules of fraud prevention: do not share your Personal Identification Number, do not complete a transaction you did not initiate, and do not engage in conversation about your wallet.

Mr Faisal Ali, MTN’s Mobile Money Implementation Manager for the Eastern, Volta, and Oti Regions, praised the partner banks, Fintech partners, regulators, merchants, and agents for their significant contributions to the continued availability of Mobile Money services.

He urged the public to register their SIM cards with Ghana cards before the September 30, 2022 registration deadline.

Activities planned for the 2022 MoMo month celebration included a stakeholders forum, financial literacy classes for students as part of a new initiative called ” Catch Them Young,” customer promotions, digital fairs, and market storms.