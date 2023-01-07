MTN Rewards Top MoMo Performing Merchants, Agents

MobileMoney Limited (MTN MoMo) has rewarded its top performing Agents, Merchants, and Mobile Agents at the 2022 MTN MoMo Awards.

Over one thousand awards were given out during the Awards ceremonies held in Takoradi, Kumasi and Accra for vendors in the South-West, Northern Ghana, and South-East Business Districts of Mobile Money Limited.

Big Joe Ventures, located at Kasoa, Kingdom Books and Stationery (KNUST Branch) and My Kids Pride Links Limited, Tema emerged the overall winners for the various Business Districts, each taking home a prize of GHC 50,000 e- cash, a Motorbike, and a certificate of honour as well as other prizes.

Other top-performing Agents, Merchants and Mobile Agents were rewarded with motorbikes, smart TVs, laptops, CCTV Camera’s, E cash, certificates among others.

The winners were rewarded for their dedication and commitment to providing millions of Ghanaians with mobile financial services nationwide.

They were selected based on the value and volume of transactions done in the year under review, the number of new subscriptions and a zero record of fraud.

Speaking at the various events, Ag. CEO of MobileMoney Limited, Shaibu Haruna, thanked various stakeholders for their immense contributions to the growth of the MoMo service.

He attributed the growth of the service over the years to the relentless efforts of several stakeholders especially MoMo Agents, Merchants, and other valued partners.

He added that despite the challenges the service faced in 2022, the future of Mobile Money looks more promising with the emerging opportunities in digital payments and building a cash-lite economy. He also called on all stakeholders to help combat fraud.

“The next phase of our business will be more exciting as we work to roll out several innovations and initiatives in line with our Ambition 2025 strategy of leading digital solutions for Africa’s progress, driving socio-economic growth and creating more value for our valued partners and stakeholders,” he said.

Currently, MTN MoMo has over 276,000 agent points across the length and breadth of Ghana and over 240,000 merchant points and over 12 million active users.

MTN MoMo Awards seeks to celebrate and recognize the efforts of agents, merchants and mobile money agents who have contributed immensely to the growth of the service across the country.