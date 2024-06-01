MTN Rwanda Named Official Digital Partner for 2024 BAL Playoffs and Finals

MTN Rwanda has been announced as the Official Digital Partner for the 2024 Basketball Africa League (BAL) Playoffs and Finals, set to take place at BK Arena in Kigali.

This partnership aims to enhance the digital experience for fans through a range of initiatives, including promotions, sweepstakes, and access to Ayoba, MTN’s all-in-one free app offering instant messaging, voice and video calls, and diverse content such as sports, fashion, food, and entertainment news.

MTN Rwanda customers will gain exclusive access to BAL content on Ayoba, featuring highlight packages and episodes of “BAL Daily,” a magazine program that includes game highlights, interviews with players and coaches, and analysis from BAL commentators and other personalities. Additionally, MTN Rwanda will offer free tickets to its customers through social media giveaways and a 35% discount on ticket purchases made via MoMo, MTN’s mobile money service.

BAL President Amadou Gallo Fall expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, noting MTN’s significant role in enhancing customer experiences and driving innovation across Africa. “Our collaboration with MTN will bring Rwanda’s passionate Basketball Africa League fanbase even closer to the excitement of the BAL Playoffs and Finals,” he said.

MTN Rwanda CEO Mapula Bodibe highlighted the company’s dedication to community support and youth empowerment through this collaboration. “We are thrilled to work with the BAL as their official digital partner,” she stated. “Our customers can look forward to an unforgettable showcase of talent, and this partnership reflects our commitment to supporting initiatives that unite communities and empower Rwandan youth, fostering national unity.”

MTN Rwanda joins a prestigious group of BAL partners, including Foundational Partners Rwanda Development Board, NIKE, Jordan Brand, and Wilson, along with marketing partners Afreximbank, Bank of Kigali, Castle Lite, Hennessy, and RwandAir.

The 2024 BAL Playoffs and Finals will continue on Wednesday, May 29, with two semifinal games: Rivers Hoopers (Nigeria) vs. Al Ahly Ly (Libya) at 5 p.m. CAT, and Petro de Luanda (Angola) vs. Cape Town Tigers (South Africa) at 8 p.m. CAT. The finals will take place on June 1 at 4 p.m. CAT.