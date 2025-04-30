MTN Seeks Constitutional Court Review in US$4.2 Billion Turkcell Dispute

South African telecom operator MTN Group will appeal to the Constitutional Court, the nation’s highest judicial authority, to contest a Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruling that revived a $4.2 billion lawsuit filed by Turkish competitor Turkcell.

The decade-long legal battle stems from allegations that MTN engaged in bribery to secure a mobile license in Iran in 2004, claims the company has consistently denied.

Turkcell and its subsidiary, East Asian Consortium (EAC), first sued MTN in 2013, accusing it of bribing Iranian officials to win the license. South Africa’s High Court dismissed the case in 2021, citing jurisdictional grounds, but the SCA overturned that decision in May, ruling that local courts have jurisdiction and Iranian law applies to key aspects of the dispute. MTN maintains the allegations lack merit and emphasized that the SCA’s decision did not address the substantive validity of Turkcell’s claims.

“We remain confident in our legal position and will vigorously defend these proceedings,” MTN said in a statement. The company reiterated that the SCA ruling focused solely on procedural jurisdiction, not the underlying accusations.

The lawsuit’s revival coincides with separate reports linking MTN to a U.S. lawsuit alleging the company conducted business with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), a U.S.-designated terrorist group, between 2011 and 2016. Over 50 American plaintiffs claim MTN’s transactions aided IRGC-sponsored attacks that harmed U.S. citizens in Iraq. MTN has denied these allegations, calling the reports “factually incorrect” and demanding retractions from media outlets. The company exited Iran in 2020, citing regulatory challenges.

Legal experts note that MTN’s appeal to the Constitutional Court could set a precedent for how South African courts handle cross-border corporate disputes, particularly those involving alleged misconduct in foreign jurisdictions. A ruling in MTN’s favor would end the Turkcell case, but a loss would force the company to defend itself on substantive grounds, potentially prolonging litigation for years.

The dual legal challenges highlight risks faced by multinational firms operating in geopolitically sensitive regions. MTN’s case also underscores broader debates about corporate accountability and the extraterritorial reach of national courts. As global sanctions regimes tighten, companies increasingly navigate complex legal landscapes where historical operations face retroactive scrutiny.

The Constitutional Court’s decision will be closely watched for its implications on South Africa’s role in adjudicating international business disputes. It may also influence how domestic firms approach governance and risk management in high-stakes markets, balancing growth ambitions with evolving legal and ethical standards.