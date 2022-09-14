MTN Sensitize Customers To Register With Their Ghana Card

MTN Ghana has organized community engagement sessions with a cross section of customers in five regions with the recent sessions held in the West and Central regions to sensitize them to register their SIM cards with Ghana card.

The forums were attended by a cross section of artisans including dressmakers, tailors, hairdressers and beauticians, masons, mechanics, and several others.

The sessions also gave MTN the opportunity to interact with customers and to solicit feedback. Officials took turns to educate customers on the company’s products and services.

In recent engagements in Swedru and Takoradi, customers were educated on the importance of the ongoing SIM registration and the need for every customer to register their SIM card with Ghana card. In addition,

customers were educated on reasons for network challenges in their communities, the actions, and initiatives MTN is taking to resolve these issues and the role of the customers in addressing these challenges. One of the critical issues discussed was the fibre cut menace.

During the forum, the MTN Network Manager for Southwest Business District, Mr. Teddy Hayford Acquah, explained fibre technology and the impact of fibre cuts on network quality. He outlined some of the activities that cause fibre cuts which include road and fuel station constructions and illegal mining (galamsey). He touched on what MTN was doing to avert the situation and requested for customers support in reporting suspicious activities in their communities.

The participants also discussed with the MTN team the how the company could serve them better in their communities. They were excited to see MTN officials come to their doorsteps to give them a listening ear.

In his closing remarks at the forum in Takoradi, the Senior Manager for MTN Southwest Business District, Prince Owusu Nyarko expressed his gratitude to customers for their presence and their feedback which he believes will enable the business to enhance its products and service.

With August being Mobile Money month, the MTN team assured customers of the safety of the service. They also explained how they could detect and prevent fraud whilst using the MoMo service.