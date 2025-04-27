MTN Services Shut Down in Nigeria’s Kogi State Over Alleged Unpaid Fees

Telecommunications giant MTN has been forced to halt operations in Nigeria’s Kogi State after authorities sealed its facilities over alleged non-payment of regulatory fees.

The Kogi State Utility Infrastructure Management and Compliance Agency (KUIMCA) executed the shutdown, citing years of unpaid bills and violations of operational guidelines.

Prior to the action, MTN customers in the state had experienced service disruptions for at least two weeks. KUIMCA Director General Dr. Taofeeq Isah stated that the agency obtained a court order before shutting down MTN’s operations. He explained that an audit revealed the company had underreported its infrastructure footprint while disputing billing assessments.

“Upon assuming office last August, I reviewed MTN’s records and found discrepancies in their compliance,” Isah told reporters. “They claimed they were being overbilled for optic fiber coverage, but after a four-day verification exercise, we discovered they were operating more extensively than declared.” Despite repeated demands for payment, MTN allegedly refused to settle the outstanding fees, prompting regulatory action.

The Kogi State Inland Revenue Service also accused MTN of repeated violations, including underreporting its fiber optic network. Officials claimed the company declared only 48 fiber lines while an audit uncovered 199. “MTN has consistently ignored compliance notices and reconciliation meetings,” said Hasana Salawu, representing the revenue agency’s chairman.

Authorities urged residents to switch to alternative networks, emphasizing that security communications should not be compromised. The shutdown raises concerns about service reliability and regulatory tensions between telecom firms and state governments in Nigeria.

MTN, which has yet to issue an official statement, faces growing scrutiny over tax and regulatory compliance in multiple African markets. The dispute highlights the challenges telecom operators face in navigating varying regional regulations while maintaining uninterrupted services. Observers suggest mediation may be necessary to resolve the standoff, as prolonged disruptions could impact businesses and emergency services in the state.